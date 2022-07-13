CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

The UK-based media claimed the 29-year-old would remain in London to build up his fitness as Mikel Arteta’s side departs for America, alongside teammates Bernd Leno and Folarin.

However, it has now been confirmed that Partey and his two aforementioned teammates have been included in Arsenal’s squad for the pre-season tour.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon on their website, the Gunners had Partey’s name as part of the travelling squad.

Arsenal’s tour of America will begin with a game against Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday.

The Gunners will then play against Orlando City in a friendly, before closing their tour of the US with another clash against Chelsea.

Arteta’s side will return to England to lock horns with Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on July 30, before opening up their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with an away game against Crystal Palace a week later.

See Arsenal’s full squad for the US tour below:

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson