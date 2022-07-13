On Wednesday morning, The Times reported that Partey would not be part of Arsenal’s squad that will be jetting off to America for a pre-season tour.
CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour
Contrary to reports that Thomas Partey has been omitted from Arsenal's squad for their US tour, the club has announced that the Ghana midfielder is part of the travelling party.
The UK-based media claimed the 29-year-old would remain in London to build up his fitness as Mikel Arteta’s side departs for America, alongside teammates Bernd Leno and Folarin.
However, it has now been confirmed that Partey and his two aforementioned teammates have been included in Arsenal’s squad for the pre-season tour.
In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon on their website, the Gunners had Partey’s name as part of the travelling squad.
Arsenal’s tour of America will begin with a game against Everton in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday.
The Gunners will then play against Orlando City in a friendly, before closing their tour of the US with another clash against Chelsea.
Arteta’s side will return to England to lock horns with Sevilla in the Emirates Cup on July 30, before opening up their 2022/23 Premier League campaign with an away game against Crystal Palace a week later.
See Arsenal’s full squad for the US tour below:
Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson
Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters
Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson
Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos
