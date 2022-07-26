RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giants

Jidechi Chidiezie

It will not be the first time the 4-time African Footballer of the Year has ventured into coaching.

Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure

Former Manchester City midfielder and Ivorian legend Yaya Toure is set to take up a coaching job with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The 39-year-old, who just finished his coaching qualifications after receiving a UEFA A License from FA Wales, worked part-time last December with Tottenham's development programme.

He was seen with Chris Powell, who serves as the club's head of coaching at the Academy.

Yaya Toure pictured at Tottenham
Yaya Toure pictured at Tottenham Twitter

According to multiple reports, the three-time Premier League winner reached an agreement with the North London club and could take over management duties at their academy immediately.

Jermain Defoe, a former England international who played for Spurs and scored 138 goals in 357 games in two spells, is also in advanced talks to fill a similar position at the club.

Jermain Defoe played over three spells for Tottenham between 2004 to 2008, and 2009 to 2014
Jermain Defoe played over three spells for Tottenham between 2004 to 2008, and 2009 to 2014 Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Defoe is expected to take up his first coaching job in the club’s academy from next month.

It will not be the first time the 4-time African Footballer of the Year has ventured into coaching.

In February 2021, Toure joined Ukrainian Premier League club Olimpik Donetsk as an assistant manager but left the position four months later.

In July, he was appointed as the assistant coach of Russian Premier League club Akhmat Grozny until June 2022. However, in December, Akhmat Grozny announced that the 39-year-old had left the club.

He recently opened up about his coaching career in an interview with The Coaches’ Voice.

“I have started to realise how good it is to be a coach," he said. “But sitting in an office the whole time – that’s not me. I want to be out on the grass, interacting with other people, exchanging ideas.”

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

