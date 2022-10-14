Chelsea eyeing €120m-rated Bundesliga star

However, among the hosts of clubs interested in his services, Chelsea are understood to have taken a shock lead in the race for his signature.

The Blues are even prepared to launch a bid close to £90m to land Bellingham, according to German outlet Bild via Sport Witness.

The 19-year-old English international is said to be viewed as the "dream player" to bolster Graham Potter's midfield.

There has been reported contact between Chelsea and Dortmund, but the Germans are claimed to be holding out for closer to £105m (€120m).

Chelsea are yet to secure the futures of Jorginho and N'Golo Kante who are both out of contract at the end of the season and have been linked with moves away next year.

The Londoners who have also registered an interest in West Ham's Declan Rice, have now prioritized signing Bellingham over his Three Lions team-mate.

However, they will most likely face competition from the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City for his signature.