The Aiyinase side thus records their first away victory in the League to redeem themselves from their 2-0 home defeat to Asante Kotoko last weekend.

READ MORE: CAF Confederation Cup: Kotoko suffer 1-2 defeat against ES Setif of Algeria

Karela United captain, Umar Bashiru who missed the game against Asante Kotoko due to suspension returned to the side today to play against Ebusua Dwarfs. Bashiru Basiru netted the opener in the 23rd minute after connecting a pass from Diawusie Taylor.

Former Wa All Stars midfielder Sidiq Alhassan also returned to the Karela United side to take the place of Franklin Osei.

Nasco Premier League player of the month for January, Diawusie Taylor extended the lead in the 45th minute with a beautiful finish.

Benjamin Acquah pulled one back for Dwarfs with seven minutes to end proceedings.

The win takes Karela United to the top of the table with 25 points while Ebusua Dwarfs drop to 9th with 19 points.