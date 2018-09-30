Pulse.com.gh logo
Karela United owner dies


David Brigidi Karela United owner dies

The owner of Ghana Premier League side Karela United David Brigidi has died.

play

Karela United owner, David Brigid, has died, according to reports.

He is reported to have died on Sunday morning after a short illness.

Mr Brigidi, a lawyer by profession, was elected Senator for the Bayelsa Central constituency of Bayelsa State, Nigeria at the start of the fourth Republic running on the People Democratic Party (PDP) platform.

The 56-year-old who hails from Nigeria was a senator for the Bayelsa Central constituency of Bayelsa State between 1997 to 2007.

Mr Brigidi bought Karela FC in 2013 and has bankrolled the team as they earn promotion to the top flight this season.

He also owned Karela Oil & Gas Nigeria, Karela Hotels & Resort Ghana, Kareela Oil & Gas Ghana, Re-Routine Air Limited, Adef Energy Services, Shores & Savannah (Law Partners) and South Field Petroleum.

