RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kevin-Prince Boateng ‘adopts’ wife’s surname on his social media pages

Emmanuel Ayamga

The ex-Ghana international has changed his name on his social media pages to Kevin-Prince Fradegrada Boateng after adding his wife’s surname to his name.

Kevin-Prince Boateng ‘adopts’ wife’s surname on his social media pages
Kevin-Prince Boateng ‘adopts’ wife’s surname on his social media pages

Checks on the footballer’s social media pages suggest he has added his wife’s surname to his name on both Instagram and Twitter.

Recommended articles

In June, the Hertha Berlin star became the first footballer to hold his wedding in the metaverse after marrying his then Italian girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada.

Kevin-Prince Boateng's Twitter page
Kevin-Prince Boateng's Twitter page Pulse Ghana

The couple organised their wedding in the OVER metaverse, and was available as limited edition NFTs on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for a short period of time.

“I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done,” Boateng said of the wedding.

“And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location.”

Kevin-Prince Boateng's Instagram page
Kevin-Prince Boateng's Instagram page Pulse Ghana

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection and is usually a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal and immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

The footballer and the Italian model started dating in the latter part of 2021, and had been flaunting their love on social media before getting married.

Meanwhile, Boateng made15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2015, registering two goals in that time.

He featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but his international career came to an abrupt end after the latter tournament.

This followed massive fallout during the tournament in Brazil, with Boateng reportedly disrespecting then Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.

The former Portsmouth and AC Milan star was subsequently banned from the national team and has since not played for the Black Stars.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PREMIER LEAGUE

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Thomas Tuchel has to get a job or be deported from England within 90 days of his sacking

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

Otto Addo: We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria

I picked the wrong starting XI – Otto Addo admits failure after Brazil humiliation