Kevin-Prince Boateng ‘adopts’ wife’s surname on his social media pages

In June, the Hertha Berlin star became the first footballer to hold his wedding in the metaverse after marrying his then Italian girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada.

The couple organised their wedding in the OVER metaverse, and was available as limited edition NFTs on the NFT marketplace OpenSea for a short period of time.

“I wanted to do something special for Valentina, something that nobody had ever done,” Boateng said of the wedding.

“And thanks to Over, we can celebrate our love like no one has done before, in a space location.”

A metaverse is a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection and is usually a hypothetical iteration of the Internet as a single, universal and immersive virtual world that is facilitated by the use of virtual reality and augmented reality headsets.

The footballer and the Italian model started dating in the latter part of 2021, and had been flaunting their love on social media before getting married.

Meanwhile, Boateng made15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2015, registering two goals in that time.

He featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but his international career came to an abrupt end after the latter tournament.

This followed massive fallout during the tournament in Brazil, with Boateng reportedly disrespecting then Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah.