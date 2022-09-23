Kofi Bentil said it will be a great injustice for some players to qualify for the tournament only for them to be replaced by others who didn’t play in the qualifiers.
‘It’s not right for some players to qualify for others to come and play’ – Kofi Bentil fumes
The Vice President of IMANI Ghana has questioned the commitment of the players who have switched nationality to Ghana ahead of the 2022 World Cup.
In his view, whether the Black Stars win the World Cup or not, it will not be right that this was allowed to happen.
In June, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that five new players have agreed to become Ghana internationals.
These were Spain-born Inaki Williams, England-born Tariq Lamptey, and Germany-born trio Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah, while Mohammed Salisu has also made U-turn.
The timing of their nationality switches has, however, divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some describing them as opportunistic.
In a Facebook post, Mr. Bentil said: “Whether they win or not, it can’t be right for some to qualify and others to play!
“If you were committed you should have shown it when we were struggling to qualify! I can’t be happy with such injustice even if you win the World Cup!”
Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to face Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022, in France.
Otto Addo’s side will then play against Nicaragua in another friendly four days later.