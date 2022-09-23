‘It’s not right for some players to qualify for others to come and play’ – Kofi Bentil fumes

In his view, whether the Black Stars win the World Cup or not, it will not be right that this was allowed to happen.

In June, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced that five new players have agreed to become Ghana internationals.

Pulse Ghana

These were Spain-born Inaki Williams, England-born Tariq Lamptey, and Germany-born trio Patrick Pfeiffer, Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah, while Mohammed Salisu has also made U-turn.

The timing of their nationality switches has, however, divided opinion among Ghanaians, with some describing them as opportunistic.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Bentil said: “Whether they win or not, it can’t be right for some to qualify and others to play!

“If you were committed you should have shown it when we were struggling to qualify! I can’t be happy with such injustice even if you win the World Cup!”

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are set to face Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022, in France.