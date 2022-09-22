Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

Five new players are currently with the Black Stars as they prepare to face Brazil and Nicaragua in international friendlies in the next few days.

These are Spain-born Inaki Williams, England-born Tariq Lamptey, Germany-born Stephan Ambrosius and Ransford Yeboah, and Mohammed Salisu.

All five players took their turns on the dance floor to display their dancing skills – much to the delight of Ghanaian fans on social media.

Ex-Ghana captain Gyan saw videos of the initiation dance on social media and reacted to a few of them.

The 36-year-old first tweeted an emoji at Ransford Yeboah’s dance moves before reacting to another video of a technical team member.

Meanwhile, Welbeck, who is of Ghanaian descent but played for England, also shared a couple of laughing emojis, accompanied by the caption: “This has cracked me up!! Uncle T, Tariq Lamptey.”