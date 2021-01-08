The Porcupine Warriors were knocked out of the CAF Champions League after they failed to raise a team against Al Hilal following a COVID-19 test which proved eight of their players tested positive of the virus.

They were declared 2-0 losers and got knocked out 3-0 on aggregate because they had lost 0-1 at home to the Sudanese giants.

Losers of the 2nd stage of the CAF Champions League drop to CAF Confederation Cup.

In a draw held on Friday 8th January, Asante Kotoko have been paired wit their fellow former champions of Africa AS Setif in the CAF Champions League play-off.

The first leg encounter of this tie comes off on Sunday 14 February 2021.

Asante Kotoko will travel to Algeria for the second leg fixture on Tuesday 21 February 2021.

The Porcupine Warriors managed to reach the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup in 2019.

They placed third in their group and failed to qualify for the quarter finals of the competition.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko won the Africa Club Champions Cup in 1971 and 1983.

The Kumasi giants have since failed to replicate the feat chalked in the 1970s and the 1980s in African club football.

Here is the full draw of the CAF Confederation Cup play-off round.