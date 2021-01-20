Asante Kotoko have defeated Ebusua Dwarfs 0-1 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Wednesday in an outstanding matchday 7 of the Ghana Premier League.

The Porcupine Warriors thus far are the only team undefeated in away games this season W2,D3.

Christopher Nettey’s lone goal handed Kotoko all the three points in the 71st minute.

The first half of the game was slow with both sides, having little of the ball, but Asante Kotoko looked the better side.

In the early minutes, Kwame Opoku went into the air and in the process impeded Razak Issah, before his header went over the crossbar

Afterwards a long through pass from Fabio Gama found Opoku and he delivered a thunderbolt from his first touch, but it hit the side post in the 25th minute.

Emmanuel Sarkodie’s shot in the 27th minute took a deflection and went wide.

Patrick Asmah’s freekick settled on the head of Fabio Gama, but his header went wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

Patrick Asmah in an overlapping run beat his marker and created space for himself but with just Razak Issah in the post to beat he shot over the crossbar in the 42nd minute.

Imoro Ibrahim freekick in added time went wide.

Right after recess Dwarfs showed much urgency upfront: Benjamin Acquah put Michael Asamoah through, yet Razak Abalora passed the test by blocking the ball from entering the net.

Asmah in 52nd minute sent a long ball into the 18-yard box of the visitors’ goal area, but goalkeeper Razak Issah and his defender Emmanuel Anaful miscommunicated and almost gifted onrushing Fabio Gama a goal, but they reacted to salvage the situation.

Kwame Opoku almost came close to scoring, but his kick missed the goal post by few inches to the relief of the hosts.

A cross delivered by Patrick Asmah was headed home by Christopher Nettey in the 71st minute.

Benjamin Acquah put Albert Hammond through, but Asmah did so well to clear the ball from danger.