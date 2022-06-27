As 2021/22 Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko are expected to play in the CAF Champions League next season, starting from the preliminary qualifying round.
Kotoko, Hearts of Oak to represent Ghana in 2022/23 CAF inter club competitions
Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak will be the two teams to represent Ghana in the 2022/23 CAF inter-club competitions.
Hearts of Oak’s victory over Bechem United in Sunday’s FA Cup final guaranteed them a place in the CAF Confederation Cup, also starting from the first preliminary qualifying round.
The Phobians were Ghana’s sole representatives in Africa last season after winning the double but dropped down to the Confederation Cup after they were knocked out by eventual CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca.
They were then knocked out of the Confederation Cup by Algerian club JS Saoura, losing 4-0 away from home despite carrying a 2-0 lead into the second leg.
For the first time in seven years, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will simultaneously represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup and will also clash in the Super Cup ahead of the 2022/23 season on September 4, 2022.
Registration for both competitions begins on August 1 and ends on the 15th of the same month, with the preliminary matches in both competitions being played on the weekend of September 9.
