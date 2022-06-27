Kotoko, Hearts of Oak to represent Ghana in 2022/23 CAF inter club competitions

Hearts of Oak’s victory over Bechem United in Sunday’s FA Cup final guaranteed them a place in the CAF Confederation Cup, also starting from the first preliminary qualifying round.

The Phobians were Ghana’s sole representatives in Africa last season after winning the double but dropped down to the Confederation Cup after they were knocked out by eventual CAF Champions League winners Wydad Casablanca.

They were then knocked out of the Confederation Cup by Algerian club JS Saoura, losing 4-0 away from home despite carrying a 2-0 lead into the second leg.

For the first time in seven years, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak will simultaneously represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup and will also clash in the Super Cup ahead of the 2022/23 season on September 4, 2022.