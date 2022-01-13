RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kotoko’s Razak Abalora completes FC Sheriff’s transfer

Authors:

Evans Annang

Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora has completed his move to Moldovan giants FC Sheriff.

According to a report by Ghanasoccer.net, the shot stopper has signed a 3-year contract.

The Black Stars goalkeeper is the third Ghanaian on the club's roster, joining midfielder Edmund Addo who is in Cameroon with the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Abalora made 27 appearances in the Red shirt last season where he kept 13 clean sheets and conceded 18 goals in the process.

He played 9 matches in the Ghana Premier League this campaign and has managed to keep 5 clean sheets and conceded 6 goals.

Authors:

Evans Annang

