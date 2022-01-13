According to a report by Ghanasoccer.net, the shot stopper has signed a 3-year contract.
Kotoko’s Razak Abalora completes FC Sheriff’s transfer
Kumasi Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Razak Abalora has completed his move to Moldovan giants FC Sheriff.
The Black Stars goalkeeper is the third Ghanaian on the club's roster, joining midfielder Edmund Addo who is in Cameroon with the Black Stars for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Abalora made 27 appearances in the Red shirt last season where he kept 13 clean sheets and conceded 18 goals in the process.
He played 9 matches in the Ghana Premier League this campaign and has managed to keep 5 clean sheets and conceded 6 goals.
