Kudus is the type of player fans go to stadium to watch – Ajax boss

The 22-year-old wasn’t on the score sheet during Thursday’s Dutch Cup game against De Graafschap but provided an assist as Ajax won 3-0.

His rich vein of form has, however, seen him impressively contribute 16 goals and four assists in all competitions.

Reacting to Kudus’ latest performance against De Graafschap in the aftermath of the game, Ajax boss Heitinga said the Ghanaian has exceptional qualities.

"Mohammed Kudus is a player with exceptional qualities. He can go past players, he is very good in small spaces, this is the type of player you go to the stadium for," he said.

Meanwhile, three-time Ballon d’Or winner Marco van Basten has rated Kudus as a better player than Manchester United star Antony.

Kudus and Antony played together at Ajax for two years, before the Brazilian secured a €100 million move to the Red Devils last summer.

Van Basten, who won many domestic and European trophies with Ajax and AC Milan as well as the Euros with the Netherlands, though, believes Kudus is better than Antony.

"I find Mohammed Kudus a better football player than Antony,” Van Basten said while on punditry duty.

“Antony has his skills, but he is confusing with the things he is trying to do. Mohammed Kudus is more technical as well. This is someone you can place anywhere on the pitch, he is an all-rounder."