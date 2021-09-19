RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kumasi Asante Kotoko appoints Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum as new head coach

Ghanaian Premier League club Kumasi Asante Kototo has appointed Dr. Prosper Nartey Ogum as its new head coach.

Dr Narteh Ogum

Dr. Ogum, who is popularly known as ‘Obenfo’, takes over from Portuguese Mariano Barreto.

The club confirmed via a statement on its Twitter account on Sunday, 18 September 2021: “We're delighted to announce Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum as our new Head Coach.”

“The Sports Psychologist, Educationist and Coach joins us on a 2-year deal from WAFA, having previously handled UCC Soccer Team, Elmina Sharks, Dwarfs and Karela Utd.”

The lecturer at the University of Cape Coast led WAFA to a third place finish in the just ended Ghana Premier League.

