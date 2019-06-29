James Kwesi Appiah has excluded five players who were in the starting line-up in Benin two all draw from Ghana’s clash against Cameroon.

Jon Boye is suspended for the clash while Thomas Agyapong was excluded due to injury.

But Christian Atsu who was a pale shadow of himself in the tie against Benin has been reported to start from the bench.

Mubarak Wakaso, who also failed to deliver accurate passes as his long-range balls repeatedly went wayward is also reported to have not made the starting XI.

Lumor Agbenyenu who struggled throughout the 90 minutes in the game against the Squirrels will also find his place on the bench.

Jonathan Mensah and Baba Rahman have replaced John Boye and Lumor Agbenyenu, respectively.

Whereas Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Agyapong and Christian’s places have been taken by Afriyie Acquah, Kwadwo Asamoah and Samuel Owusu, respectively.

Below is the reported starting line-up against Cameroon:

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Baba Rahman, Kassim Nuhu , Jonathan Mensah, Afriyie Acquah, Thomas Partey, Kwadwo Asamoah, Samuel Owusu, Kwadwo Asamoah, Jordan Ayew and Andre Ayew