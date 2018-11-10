Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Football Levein frustrated by misfiring Hearts

Craig Levein blasted Hearts' lack of cutting edge as the Scottish Premiership leaders suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

  • Published:
Craig Levein, pictured September 2012, admitted his team did not show enough quality in the final third play

Craig Levein, pictured September 2012, admitted his team did not show enough quality in the final third

(AFP/File)

Craig Levein blasted Hearts' lack of cutting edge as the Scottish Premiership leaders suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Levein's side dominated possession for long spells but couldn't break the deadlock before Ross Millen's 73rd-minute winner for the visitors at Tynecastle.

Hearts have now failed to score in their last four matches in all competitions and will be knocked off top spot - a position they have held since the opening day of the campaign - if Celtic collect at least a point at Livingston on Sunday.

Levein, who is without strikers Steven Naismith and Uche Ikpeazu through injury, admitted his team did not show enough quality in the final third.

"There are loads of ways of losing a match but that's the most frustrating, that you have loads of possession and dominate the play," the Hearts manager said.

"We should have been better in the final third but to lose that way makes me feel really frustrated.

"We've created chances - the players who we have out injured, I think it would be easier to score goals if we had them in the team - everybody knows that.

"At the same time, we need people to step up and at times like this, put the ball in the back of the net."

In the day's other games, St Johnstone thrashed Hamilton 4-0 and Dundee drew 1-1 against St Mirren.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa Football Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa
Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly
Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win
Football: Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash Football Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash
Football: Greece's Tsitsipas beats de Minaur to win Next Gen ATP Final Football Greece's Tsitsipas beats de Minaur to win Next Gen ATP Final
Football: 'We'll deal with pressure': Kimmich defiant as Bayern fall seven points behind Football 'We'll deal with pressure': Kimmich defiant as Bayern fall seven points behind

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Lewis Hamilton celebrates after taking pole position
Football Record-breaking Hamilton claims Mercedes' 100th pole position
Delays to finishing Tottenham's new stadium have resulted in the club playing home games at Wembley for a second season
Football Pochettino pleads for patience with 'stunning' new stadium
Memphis Depay carried Lyon to victory over Guingamp
Football Depay sparks Lyon to win over bottom side Guingamp
Argentinian defender Juan Foyth (second right) celebrates his winner as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0
Football Lloris 'one of the best' for Pochettino as Spurs grind out another win
X
Advertisement