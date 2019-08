The 21-year-old opened the scoring for the Red and White lads with a superb strike on the 12th minute of the game.

Andre Ramalho, Erling Haland, Hwang Hee-chan and Dominik Szoboszlai were all on target for Red Bull Salzburg to complete the demolition.

Ashimeru joined Salzburg after loan spells at Austria Lustenau and Worsberger AC.

His four goals and ten assists last season for FC Zurich pushed Red Bull to bring him back and the Ghana youth international a contract extension.