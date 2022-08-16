Manchester United in limbo as deal with Ronaldo's former teammate fall apart

United's manager Erik ten Hag has since his arrival at the club this summer, been desperate to strengthen his midfield, especially considering back-to-back opening Premier League defeats to Brentford and Brighton.

With the deal for Rabiot now fallen apart, the Premier League could be regarded to be back to square one.

What happened with Rabiot's deal?

Veronique Rabiot, the mother of the Juventus playmaker who negotiated a deal on his behalf was frequently seen as a roadblock in conversations because of her feared reputation.

Manchester United's football director John Murtough was reported to have flown to Turin last week in an attempt to close the deal after United reached an agreement with Juventus on August 6.

United had agreed to pay a £15 million price to Italian giants for Rabiot, with the possibility of increasing it to £20 million, but the France international reportedly demanded an outrageous which the Red Devils refused to pay.

Back to square one for Ten Hag

The Dutchman had made it clear that he wants to bring in new players, meaning that Rabiot's deal falling off will come as a huge setback for his plans this season.

The Red Devils kickstarted the new Premier League season embarrassingly with losses to Brighton: 2-1 at home, and Brentford: 4-0 away from home.

So far, the former Ajax boss has welcomed just three players this summer, centreback Lisandro Martinez, fullback Tyrell Malacia and midfielder Christian Eriksen.