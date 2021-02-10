The ‘super two’ clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak has been rescheduled because of Kotoko's continental assignment this weekend.

READ MORE: You are a devil- Jerome Boateng’s ex-girlfriend lashes out at the Bayern defender

Also, the match between Medeama SC and Bechem United whivch was originally scheduled for Friday, February 12, has been moved to Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Akoon park at Tarkwa.

Below is the full fixtures for Match day 14.

Matchday 14 fixtures

All stakeholders are requested to take note of the changes and act accordingly.