Maxwell Konadu names Black Stars B team for Namibia clash

news

Maxwell Konadu has announced a 25-man squad to camp as the Black Stars B prepare for their clash against Namibia.

The players are required to report for camping on Monday 19th November at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence at Prampram.

READ MORE: Black Queens beat Algeria in AWCON opener

Ghana will take on their Namibian counterparts on 24th November, 2018 in an international friendly at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, Windhoek in honour of Namibia’s President, Hage Gottfried Geingob.

READ MORE: Watch video highlights of Ghana's 2-­ 0 win over Ethiopia

Below are the players

Goalkeepers: Felix Annan (Asante Kotoko) Ofori Antwi (Medeama FC)

Defenders: Amos Frimpong (Asante Kotoko) Fatau Mohammed (Hearts of Oak) Kwadwo Amoako (Eleven Wonders) Ibrahim Moro (Karela FC) Abass Mohammed (Asante Kotoko) Ibrahim Yaro (Medeama FC) Emmanuel Agyeman Badu (Asante Kotoko) Ganiyu Ishmail (Karela Fc) Benjamin Agyare (Hearts of Oak)

Midfielders: Kwasi Donsu (Medeama FC) Justice Blay (Medeama FC) Appiah McCarthy (Ashgold)Richard Senanu (Asante Kotoko) Emmanuel Gyamfi (Asante Kotoko) Richmond Lamptey (Inter Allies) Amos Addae (Ashgold) Nii Armah Ashittey (Dreams FC) Emmanuel Kumah(Mighty Jet)

Strikers: Shafiu Mumuni (Ashgold) Joseph Essou (Hearts of Oak) Felix Addo (Elmina Sharks) Kwame Boateng (Medeama FC) William Opoku Mensah (Karela FC)