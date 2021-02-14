Medeama SC bounced back to winning ways on Sunday with a 2-0 win against Bechem United on match day 14. The Tarkwa lads were shocked 1-0 by King Faisal on Tuesday at the Ohene Ameyaw park in Techiman.

Justice Blay and Bright Enchill scored in the first half to ensure that the homeside carry all the three points against a fearless Bechem United side.

Blay, stepped up to score from the spot inside 13 minutes after a foul on Abass Mohammed in the box.

Left-back Bright Enchil scored the second goal of the day, his first of the season for the mauve and Yellows after he lashed the ball into the bottom corner inside 39 minutes.

Fans of Medeama SC it's the lead up to the goal that has sent fans waxing lyrical after Rashid Nortey exquisite pass found Enchil who smashed home the second goal.

Medeama created begging chances in the second half with Ebenezer Ackahbi, Joseph Tetteh-Zutah and Abass Mohammed being the worst culprits.

Medeama have now amassed 20 points from 14 games and travel to Elmina to battle Sharks in their next encounter. On match day 15.

Bechem United are still two points above the Tarkwa-based side on 22 points.

Meanwhile Stephen Amankonah scored two goals within two minutes of the first half to give Berekum Chelsea a two-zero win against Eleven Wonders in a match day 14 fixture of the Ghana Premier League at the Golden City Park, Berekum.

The midfielder converted two penalties in the 7th and 9th minutes of the game to settle the contest in Chelsea's favour at the Golden City Park. The win takes Chelsea to 13th in the table with 17 points.

For Eleven Wonders, it is their third defeat in four games and now find themselves in 16th place in the relegation zone.

Chelsea were rewarded with a penalty in the 9th minute following a fantastic ball into the box and Stephen Amankonah stepped up and scored the opener.

Three minutes later, another infringement inside the box led to a penalty for Berekum Chelsea and Amankonah made no mistake as he put the ball into the back of the net for the second goal.

Both teams could not alter the result from the 9th minute as the game finished 2-0 in favour of the Blues.

Credit: Ghanafa.org