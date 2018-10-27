Michael Essien eulogizes Barcelona midfield for exploit

Melo Arthur has been a revelation in the Barcelona set up
Arthur who plays as a central midfielder has been compared to Xavi, having fit well into the scheme of things of the Catalans in his first season.
The 22-year-old signed from Gremio in the Brazilian topflight league for 40 million euros, including add-ons has been lauded by Michael Essien ahead of the El Classico against Real Madrid on Sunday.
"They have signed this young Brazilian, he looks like such a good player," Essien told Omnisport.
"And they still have [Ivan] Rakitic and [Sergio] Busquets, so it's practically the same. You don't really feel the absence of Iniesta in there, at least at the moment. It's a shame he left but that's football isn't it?"