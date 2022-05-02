Mitrovic smashes 29-year-old record as Fulham lift Championship title in style

Serbian forward Mitrovic was the star of the show once again as he scored a second-half brace to smash the Championship goals record.

The 27-year-old scored in the 62nd and 92nd minutes to take his tally to 43 goals in the competition this season.

The goals against Luton saw Mitrovic beat Guy Whittingham's haul of 42 goals scored in the 1992/93 campaign.

Mitrovic has achieved this remarkable feat with one game to spare in the Championship. He has scored 12 goals more than his closest challenger, British-born Nigerian striker Dominic Solanke, who plays for Bournemouth.

Pulse Nigeria

On Sunday, the Serbian was named the Championship Player of the season after the stellar season for Fulham.

Fulham thrash Luton to seal Championship title

Fulham have wrapped up the Championship title with a game to go after putting seven goals past a helpless Luton Town.

Tom Cairney opened the floodgates in the 29th minute before Kenny Tete doubled their advantage 10 minutes later to put the Champions-elect 2-0 up at the break.

Pulse Nigeria

Fabio Carvalho made it 3-0 after the break before Mitrovic's first of the game gave Fulham a 4-0 lead.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid made it 5-0 and things out worse for Luton when Ivory Coast star, Jean Michel Seri made it 6-0 with 10 minutes to play.

Mitrovic wrapped up the win and title with his second and Fulham's seventh of the evening in stoppage.