More heartbreak for Klopp as Liverpool player ruled out till after the World Cup

Diaz has so far, been one of the few bright spots for Jurgen Klopp's Reds in what can be classified as a terrible season for Liverpool.

In eight Premier League appearances for 10th-placed Liverpool, the Colombian has scored three goals and made two assists, as well as an additional one goal and an assist in three Champions League games for the Reds this season.

Diaz to return after the World Cup

The 25-year-old winger left the Emirates Stadium in a knee brace after he had earlier limped off shortly before halftime, following a clash with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra confirmed the news after a preliminary examination on Monday, adding that the Liverpool man faces around six weeks on the sidelines.

What this means for Liverpool is that they would have to play their next 10 remaining fixtures before the break for the World Cup without Diaz, including Manchester City and Tottenham and Champions League clashes against Rangers, Ajax and Napoli.

What did Klopp say about Diaz's injury?

“Luis Diaz, it doesn’t look good,” said the Liverpool boss said post-match on Sunday.

He is expected to hold his pre-match press conference ahead of Rangers on Tuesday night and will no doubt, provide a further update.

It is anticipated that a further examination will take place on Tuesday when the full extent and more details will be known.