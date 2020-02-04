READ MORE: New Edubiase United & 3 others face 2-year ban from MTN FA Cup
The topliner in the round of 64 is the Brong derby between Aduana Stars and Bechem United.
The round of 64 contest will be played on regional basis- in accordance to the ten football regions.
The FA Cup Committee has announced the pairings for the round of 64 following a draw held in Accra, on Tuesday.
Here is the full draw:
Greater Accra Region
Mighty Jets – Great Olympics
Attram De Visse – Tema Youth
Legon Cities – Inter Allies
Emmanuel FC – Uncle T FC
Danbort FC – Hearts of Oak
Accra City FC – Liberty Professionals
Volta Region
Akache All Stars – Lekpe Heroes
Heart of Lions – WAFA
Eastern Region
Akosombo Krystal Palace – Vision FC
Okwawu United – Blue Skies Pelicans
Phar Rangers – Dreams FC
Central Region
Dwarfs – Star Madrid
All Blacks – Elmina Sharks
Unistar Academy – Skyy FC
Venomous Vipers – Suamponman United
Western Region
FC Samartex – Nkwantaman United
Eleven Wise – Nzema Kotoko
Karela FC – Medeama SC
Ashanti Region
Thunderbolt FC – King Faisal
Achiken FC – AshGold
Asante Kotoko – Asokwa Desportivo
Pacific Heroes – BYF Academy
Northern Region
RTU – Young Zombia
Tamale City FC – Kintampo FC
Upper East
Paga Crocodiles – Zuarungu FC
Upper West
Wa Suntaa FC – Was Yasin FC
Brong Ahafo Region
Aduana Stars – Bechem United
BA United – Bofoakwa Tano
Unity FC/Berekum Arsenal – Berekum Chelsea
DC United – Wamanafo Mighty Royals
Kenyase New Dreams FC – Eleven Wonders
Kintampo Top Talent – Young Apostles