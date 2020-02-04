READ MORE: New Edubiase United & 3 others face 2-year ban from MTN FA Cup

The topliner in the round of 64 is the Brong derby between Aduana Stars and Bechem United.

The round of 64 contest will be played on regional basis- in accordance to the ten football regions.

The FA Cup Committee has announced the pairings for the round of 64 following a draw held in Accra, on Tuesday.

Here is the full draw:

Greater Accra Region

Mighty Jets – Great Olympics

Attram De Visse – Tema Youth

Legon Cities – Inter Allies

Emmanuel FC – Uncle T FC

Danbort FC – Hearts of Oak

Accra City FC – Liberty Professionals

Volta Region

Akache All Stars – Lekpe Heroes

Heart of Lions – WAFA

Eastern Region

Akosombo Krystal Palace – Vision FC

Okwawu United – Blue Skies Pelicans

Phar Rangers – Dreams FC

Central Region

Dwarfs – Star Madrid

All Blacks – Elmina Sharks

Unistar Academy – Skyy FC

Venomous Vipers – Suamponman United

Western Region

FC Samartex – Nkwantaman United

Eleven Wise – Nzema Kotoko

Karela FC – Medeama SC

Ashanti Region

Thunderbolt FC – King Faisal

Achiken FC – AshGold

Asante Kotoko – Asokwa Desportivo

Pacific Heroes – BYF Academy

Northern Region

RTU – Young Zombia

Tamale City FC – Kintampo FC

Upper East

Paga Crocodiles – Zuarungu FC

Upper West

Wa Suntaa FC – Was Yasin FC

Brong Ahafo Region

Aduana Stars – Bechem United

BA United – Bofoakwa Tano

Unity FC/Berekum Arsenal – Berekum Chelsea

DC United – Wamanafo Mighty Royals

Kenyase New Dreams FC – Eleven Wonders

Kintampo Top Talent – Young Apostles