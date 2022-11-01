RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

‘Disgusting attitude!’ – Mubarak Wakaso’s wild tackle on Majeed Ashimeru gets fans talking

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaians on social media are currently divided following Mubarak Wakaso’s wild tackle on compatriot Majeed Ashimeru during a game in the Belgian topflight.

The two Ghanaian midfielders faced each other last Sunday when Anderlecht hosted KAS Eupen in the Belgian Jupiler League.

Anderlecht coasted to a 4-2 victory, but a major talking point from the game was Wakaso’s tackle on his international teammate Ashimeru.

The Eupen midfielder went in hard on his compatriot and stepped on his ankle. The tackle left Ashimeru reeling in pain but Wakaso didn’t show any remorse.

Rather, he went protesting the referee’s decision to whistle for a foul and got himself yellow-carded in the process.

A clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, with some Ghanaians criticising Wakaso for his reaction after nearly injuring his compatriot.

Twitter influencer KalyJay fumed: “But why Wakaso go tackle Ashimeru like this?? World cup dey come u dey tackle ur fellow Ghanaian player like this.”

Others, however, believe there was nothing wrong with Wakaso’s tackle and his subsequent reaction.

See some of the reactions below:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

