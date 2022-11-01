‘Disgusting attitude!’ – Mubarak Wakaso’s wild tackle on Majeed Ashimeru gets fans talking

Anderlecht coasted to a 4-2 victory, but a major talking point from the game was Wakaso’s tackle on his international teammate Ashimeru.

The Eupen midfielder went in hard on his compatriot and stepped on his ankle. The tackle left Ashimeru reeling in pain but Wakaso didn’t show any remorse.

Rather, he went protesting the referee’s decision to whistle for a foul and got himself yellow-carded in the process.

A clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, with some Ghanaians criticising Wakaso for his reaction after nearly injuring his compatriot.

Twitter influencer KalyJay fumed: “But why Wakaso go tackle Ashimeru like this?? World cup dey come u dey tackle ur fellow Ghanaian player like this.”

Others, however, believe there was nothing wrong with Wakaso’s tackle and his subsequent reaction.