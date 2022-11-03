My first Black Stars call-up was a dream come true – Joseph Paintsil

In an exclusive interview with Accra based Joy News, Joseph Paintsil narrated how a cracking game against West Ham United in the Europa League earned him his call up.

“We played a Europa League game against West Ham [United] and I think he [Milovan Rajevac] was also watching the game,” he said.

“I heard from [my entourage] that the coach watched the game and was really impressed so he would like to call me. Alex [Asante] also called me and told me to send him my passport details…when he calls or texts you, you know it’s for the national team.

“[Milo] scouted me when I played against West Ham and that was how it all started. I just had my first call-up to the national team,” he continued.

Having played for Ghana’s youth teams, the 24-year-old described his first-call up as a dream come true for him and his family.

“I was happy [after my first Black Stars call-up] and it was a dream come true because I’d played for the junior national teams and was waiting for this moment,” he added.

Pulse Ghana

“Although I knew, they also got to know through the television announcements. My sister called me and they were all happy as we spoke.”

Paintsil has had a blistering start to life in the 2022/23 season, scoring six league goals and providing four assists as he hopes to make Ghana’s squad for the FIFA World Cup.