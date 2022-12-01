My performance for Ghana is based on what the coaches instruct me to do – Partey

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s crucial game against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Arsenal midfielder said he always gives out his best for Ghana.

“Most people expect a lot from me but we are playing as a team and I listen to the coach and do what he tells me”.

“You know you can do something better but you have to stick what the team wants and not individuality”.

Also talking ahead of the match tomorrow, Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez said the acrimony Ghanaians feel for him is misplaced.

The former Barcelona goal-poacher said Ghanaians should rather direct their anger to the player that missed the resulting penalty from his handball.

"The first time, I don't apologise about that. I take the handball - but the Ghana player miss a penalty, not me. Maybe I apologise if I injure a player but in this situation, I take a red card, the ref say penalty, it's not my fault."

Pulse Ghana

"I didn't miss the penalty. It's not my fault."

It's 12 years ago. It's the past. I've played againsty Chiellini too, and we shook hands”, he added.

Although Suarez was sent off for his unsporting act and Ghana awarded a penalty, Asamoah Gyan missed from the spot.