Paris Saint Germain forward bagged a hat-trick as Brazil edged Peru 4-2 in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker now has 64 goals, two more than Ronaldo and 13 behind Pele, who heads the list with 77, according to the count by world governing body FIFA.

On Tuesday, Neymar equalled and then passed Ronaldo with two penalties either side of half-time before grabbing No 64 in injury time at Lima's National stadium.

Neymar, who made his Brazil debut in 2010, scored his 64 goals in 103 games.

The 28-year old celebrated by holding up the No 9 with his hands in what appeared to be a tribute to Ronaldo, the former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Corinthians striker.