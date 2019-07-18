Football administrator, Kofi Manu, opined that Gyan remains the undisputed king of the game in the West African nation after an illustrious and enviable career.

He added that no Ghanaian footballer dead or alive can be compared to the iconic Black Stars striker.

"You don't treat a player like Asamoah Gyan like that. His track record both on and off the field is insurmountable," Manu told Asempa FM.

"Even those he has helped through his many charity organisations did not even wish the team well. It was an unfortunate decision to take the captaincy from him at that material time.

"You took him and didn't allow him to play. His mere presence in the team was a scary factor for opposing players. These are facts.

"No Ghanaian player can be compared to Asamoah Gyan's record in world football. He has set records at FIFA and CAF levels.

"He is the highest goal scoring African player at the World Cup and many other unaccountable achievements. You cant take that away from him. He is the real deal."

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's record man. He is a legend. He is famous and the most iconic among this current generation. He has been the symbol of the Black Stars the last decade. At 33, he continues to break new barriers to further cement his legendary status.

He holds the record for the most goals by an African in the history of the FIFA World Cup - 6 goals in three editions (2006, 2010, 2014).

At the twilight of his career, Gyan made the AFCON finals for the seventh time in a row. He has been in the Black Stars squad at every edition since 2008, captaining the side in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

On his previous six appearances, 'Baby Jet' as he is fondly called has eight goals to name from 29 matches and reaching the final on two occasions - 2010 and 2015, losing to Egypt and Cote d'Ivoire respectively. He has scored in every edition he has featured equalling the record of Zambian legend Kalusha Bwalya and Cameroon icon Samuel Eto'o.

His 29 matches at the AFCON is yet another Ghanaian record at the finals of the flagship continental event.

