The Ministry of Youth and Sports has recruited a number of athletes as part of the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP). Notable among them are all the players in the National Women's Premier League. They recently received their first allowance after being enrolled on the programme.

Hon Isaac Asiamah who is the Minister for Youth and Sports has said that the New Patriotic Party is keen on sports development in the country and they intend to increase the number of athletes enrolled on the National Youth Employment Programme to 5,000 next year when Ghanaians re-elect President Akufo-Addo.

"We are on course. Already we have hired some athletes and we intend to increase the number of athletes to 5,000 next year," he said in an interview.

"President Akufo-Addo aside from the free SHS has also ensured the sports fraternity is benefiting."

Isaac Asiamah has been the Minister for Youth and Sports since the NPP government under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was assumed power in 2017.

Under Asiamah's watch there have been several sports infrastructural development in the country, especially AstroTurf.