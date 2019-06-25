Kasim Ghana will face off with Benin on Tuesday at the Ismaily Sports Stadium in their opening Group F.

In the post, Kwesi Appiah has continue to have faith in Richard Ofori who has emerged as Ghana’s safest pair of hands.

Andy Yiadom and Lumor Agbenyenu have been deployed to the right and the left sides of the lateral defence, respectively.

Kwesi Appiah has settled on John Boye and Kassim Nuhu as the centre-back pair for the fixture.

The midfield duo of Mubarak Wakaso and Thomas Partey will be at the middle of the pack.

Thomas Agyapong and Christian Atsu will operate from the left and right wings for the Black Stars.

Andre Ayew will play as the supporting striker behind his junior brother Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew will lead the Black Stars attack when they face the Squirrels of Benin on Monday at 8:00 pm Ghanaian time.

Ghana's line-up for Benin clash

Richard Ofori, Andy Yiadom, Lumor Agbenyenu, John Boye, Kassim Nuhu, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Christian Atsu, Thomas Agyapong and Andre Ayew