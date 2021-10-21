RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Paraguay hire Barros Schelotto twins as new coaching team

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Guillermo Barros Schelotto, pictured in August 2020 when Los Angeles Galaxy coach, has been hired by the Paraguay national team alongside his twin brother Gustavo

Guillermo Barros Schelotto, pictured in August 2020 when Los Angeles Galaxy coach, has been hired by the Paraguay national team alongside his twin brother Gustavo Creator: Harry How
Guillermo Barros Schelotto, pictured in August 2020 when Los Angeles Galaxy coach, has been hired by the Paraguay national team alongside his twin brother Gustavo Creator: Harry How

Paraguay have hired Argentine twins Guillermo and Gustavo Barros Schelotto as their new coaching team following the sacking of Eduardo Berizzo, the South American country's federation said on Thursday.



Berizzo was sacked a week ago following Paraguay's 4-0 thrashing away to Bolivia that left the country eighth in the single South American World Cup qualifying table, four points off an automatic spot at Qatar 2022.

"Guillermo Barros Schelotto is the new coach of the Albirroja (white and reds). Welcome," wrote the Paraguayan Football Association on Twitter.

Gustavo Barros Schelotto will be his brother's assistant, as he was at Argentine giants Boca Juniors, as well as Lanus and LA Galaxy.

The brothers guided Boca to back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 and have signed contracts that run until 2024.

In 2013, they also took Lanus to the Copa Sudamericana title -- South America's equivalent of Europe's Europa League.

Paraguay host Chile in Asuncion next month before a trip to Colombia, who sit in the final automatic qualification spot.

