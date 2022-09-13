‘I’ve been to Nigeria but Ghana gave me best welcome’ – Patrice Evra

The former left-back arrived in Ghana on Monday evening as part of his tour of the continent as he promotes his new book.

The 41-year-old ex-France international’s autobiography is titled ‘I Love This Game’ and he has been on a promotion tour.

Evra was received at the airport by television personality Nana Aba Anamoah and some fans, with the ex-footballer expressing his delight at the warm reception.

He also revealed that he has heard so much about the popular Ghana Jollof and couldn’t wait to finally taste it.

“It’s crazy. I didn’t expect this kind of warm reception from all the Ghanaian people,” an excited Evra said.

“It’s my first time in Ghana and I’ll remember that all my life. I love this game. I already feel the love. I’ve been to Nigeria and Senegal and I can tell you this is the best welcome. The next thing to try is the Ghana jollof.”

Evra’s comments have become a matter of banter between Ghanaian and Nigerian netizens due to the friendly rivalry between the two countries.

It will be recalled that it was Ghana that denied Nigeria a place at the 2022 World Cup. The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup following a pulsating 1-1 draw against Nigeria at the Mashood Abiola Stadium in March.

A first-half strike by Thomas Partey was cancelled out by a penalty from Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong as both teams shared the spoils in Abuja.

The result confirmed the Black Stars’ qualification on away goals after the first leg ended in a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.