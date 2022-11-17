Player Ratings: Afriyie Barnieh and Mohammed Salisu stars as Ghana beat Switzerland

There were some bright spots for some of the new boys in the team. Check out how all the players fared below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi: 5/10 – The St. Gallen shot stopper had little to do in the entire game and he made a huge save in the second half that ensured that the game ended goalless.

Tariq Lamptey: 6/10 – Playing in his full debut as a Black Star, Lamptey had a quite stable. Though he barely did those bursting runs on the flanks as he is known for, the Brighton and Hove defender couldn’t have asked for a better debut.

Baba Rahman: 6/10 – The experienced left back had an above average game. On one his daunting runs into the Swiss box, he made a perfect cross to Afriyie Barnieh which nearly resulted in a goal for the Black Stars.

Daniel Amartey: 6/10 – The Leicester City defender showed once again why he is the Black Stars first choice centerback. Amartey kept Monaco’s Mbollo in check to make sure the Black Stars didn’t concede.

Mohammed Salisu: 8/10 – Salisu barely put a foot wrong in the game. With Ghana dominating the possession, Salisu had little to do defensively earlier on but he was very instrumental in the second half. His debut goal propelled the Black Stars to victory in this game.

Pulse Ghana

Elisha Owusu: 6/10 – Owusu slotted in perfectly for Partey and he was the pivot that shielded the back four. Making his full debut, the Gent midfielder was one of the best performers on the day

Salis Abdul Samed: 7/10 – Another debutant who excelled in this game was Salis Samed. The Lens player was the catalyst of Ghana swift attacking play in the entire game.

Jordan Ayew: 5/10 – It was yet another lackluster performance for the Crystal Palace forward. He barely made runs into the final third of the Swiss half and it wasn’t surprising when he was hauled off around the 60th minute.

Pulse Ghana

Andre Ayew: 6/10 – Surprisingly, the Black Stars captain played the entire duration of the game. Though Andre wasn’t the offensive spark he used to be, his direction and experience on the pitch helped the Black Stars to win.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh: 8/10 – Arguably Ghana’s best player in the game. For a local based player making his debut in a such a game, the Hearts of Oak player’s performance has justified Coach Otto Addo’s decision to include him in the squad for the World Cup. Barnieh was unlucky to have been awarded a penalty in the first half.