Player Ratings: How the Black Stars fared in their disappointing loss to Comoros

A double from Ahmed Mongi and another from El Fardou Ben Nabouhane ensured the Comorians sealed a famous victory, with strikes from Richmond Boakye Yiadom and Alexander Djiku only serving as consolation for Ghana.

Below is how the starting 11 of the Black Stars fared:

Jojo Wolacott: 5/10 – Jojo had little to do in the entire game and there was little he could do about the Comoros goals as well.

Andy Yiadom: 4/10 – Andy Yiadom’s horrendous Nations Cup continued in this game. He barely made runs into the Comoros half and on one rare occasion he did in the first half, he played a meaningless cross to no one in particular.

Baba Rahman: 4/10 – Unsurprisingly, Baba Rahman was substituted for Edmund Addo at half time. He had an average game by his standards

Daniel Amartey: 5/10 – The Leicester City defender was partly to blame for Comoros goal in the 4th minute. He was out of position from which led to an easier shot for the goal.

Alexander Djiku: 7/10 – The Strassbourg defender barely put a foot wrong in the game. With Ghana dominating the possession, Djiku had little to do defensively and capped it off with an excellent equalizer for the Black Stars

Fatawu Issahaku: 6/10 – The Dreams midfielder was one of the brightest sparks in a non-performing Ghana team. He made daunting incursions into the Comoros half and was one of the few players who had shots on target.

Thomas Partey: 6/10 – This was an upgrade of his performance in the first game against Morocco. The Arsenal midfielder showed what has made him one of the brightest midfielders in Europe and he did this with his pass to Dede Ayew that led to Ghana’s first goal.

Pulse Ghana

Kamal Deen Suleman: 4/10 – The Rennes winger’s struggles in this tournament continued tonight. He failed to live up to his billing as one of the brightest young talents in Europe and it was no surprise when he was substituted.

Andre Ayew: 5/10 – Dede’s game came to an abrupt end in the 25th minute when a controversial red card saw the skipper take an early shower.

Jordan Ayew: 5/10 – The Striker struggled to get himself in the game. Couldn’t get the supplies he was craving for throughout his stay on the pitch. He worked very hard for the team.