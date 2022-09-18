Arsenal cruised to a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, September 18, 2022.
'Our Rolls Royce' - Reactions as fans hail Partey and Saliba in Arsenal win over Brentford
Arsenal have continued to bring smiles to Gunners fans around the world after defeating Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday with fans showering praises on two of their stars.
The Gunners looked assured as ever and soon found themselves in the lead after William Saliba scored in the 18th minute to give them the deserved 1-0 lead.
Brentford managed to really cope with Arsenal's passage of play and one soon became two when Granit Xhaka found Gabriel Jesus who returned to the scoring charts in the 28th minute, doubling the visitor's advantage.
The Gunners controlled possession and saw out the first-half witha comfortable 2-0 lead.
Thomas Frank and his men could not break down a stubborn Arsenal defense on the afternoon as Mikel Arteta's men continued to dominate in large spells of the game.
And it didn't take them long to find the back of the net four minutes from the restart with summer signing Fabio Viera finding the back of the net via a classic finish with Bukayo Saka bagging a brace of assists.
Viera's strike proved to be the final action at the Brentford Community Stadium with Arsenal running out with all three points.
The win for Arteta's men on Sunday sent them back to the top of the Premier League standings with one point ahead of second-placed Manchester City.
Social Media Reactions
Following the win for the Gunners, fans have taken to social media to heap praise on William Saliba and Thomas Partey, both of whom were colossal in their team's win. Saliba got on the scoresheet and helped Arsenal to another clean sheet while Partey completed the most passes while being rock-solid in the heart of the midfield.
