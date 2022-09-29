Premier League football resumes this weekend

Postponements to Honor the Queen

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, football games in the United Kingdom and England were postponed to observe the national mourning period. This came after Sky’s Rob Harris advised organizations "…to consider canceling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral" as a mark of respect. Limited police resources also played a role in the cancellations, with several Premier League fixtures being affected – three games planned for this week were postponed. The matches that did go on at Premier League stadiums – seven out of ten – paid tribute to the Queen.

Matches postponed from Sunday 18 September include Manchester United v Leeds and the Chelsea v Liverpool game at Stamford Bridge. The Brighton v Crystal Palace game, which was scheduled for 15:00 BST Saturday 17 September, was also postponed.

League Resumption

According to a report from The Mirror's John Cross, the fixtures will resume this weekend. The Premier League released a statement this week stating, "Premier League fixtures will resume this weekend after a pause to the season as a mark of respect following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." The statement also confirmed kick-off time changes for two Sunday games. The Everton v West Ham match will start at 2.15 PM and the Brentford v Arsenal game at 12 noon instead of 2 PM.

The Scottish Football Association also released a statement on Monday stating that professional domestic football in Scotland will resume this weekend. The Football Association of Wales set Tuesday as the resumption date for its competitions. In a statement, the EFL affirmed that all matches would involve a minute of silence, flags flown at half mast, black armbands, and the national anthem.

Confusion Over Some Fixtures

Despite this news, there is still some confusion around specific Premier League fixtures, especially those set to happen in London. The Stamford Bridge game between Chelsea and Liverpool could be postponed again or moved to Anfield. This is due to the fear that there may not be enough police at the game due to the events surrounding the Queen's funeral. Another affected game is the Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester match set to take place in London at White Hart Lane.

Conclusion