Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when turns 30 in June

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie

A 29-year-old Salah was among the goal scorers as Liverpool recently thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah - Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi
Mohamed Salah - Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has stated that despite turning 30 in June, his age will continue to remain inconsequential to his performances.

Recommended articles

The Egyptian playmaker is among the favourites for this year’s Ballon d’Or with the previous four winners of the award, Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric, and Lionel Messi all named as the best men's footballers in the world at the ages of 32, 33, 32 and 34 respectively.

Salah also hinted that at 33, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is still going as strong as ever, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a 40-year-old refusing to let off netting goals in Serie A despite his age.

While speaking to FourFourTwo, the Liverpool man was adamant that becoming a 30-year-old could have a negative impact on his game.

“I don’t think about the fact I’m going to turn 30,” he said. “I ask some players and they say it’s a different feeling when you turn 30, but I don’t know, I’m feeling fine. I’m enjoying life, I’m enjoying football – it doesn’t matter how old you are now.

A 29-year-old Salah was among the scorers as Liverpool recently thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield.
A 29-year-old Salah was among the scorers as Liverpool recently thrashed Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield. Pulse Nigeria

“Now you can see that with players – all of them extend their careers. You can see the top, top players always after 32, 33, you can see a lot of them – Lewandowski, Benzema, Messi, Ronaldo, Zlatan, a lot of players; also [Edin] Dzeko in Italy, [Olivier] Giroud. All of them perform really well after 30, so I’m not concerned about that.”

“To play in that [Liverpool] atmosphere and to see the fans always behind me…banners in the stadium, two or three, and they’re always singing my song. It’s going to be a really sad moment,” Salah said about possibly having to move on from Anfield.

He also illustrated his desire to stay at Liverpool for several more years to one day challenge Ian Rush’s club record of 346 goals.

“More than 300, it’s quite tough to get. But let’s see. Hopefully, before I go, I will be the first,” an ambitious Salah said.

The Egyptian is currently on 155 goals and is ninth on the list of Liverpool’s all-time top scorers.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Mohamed Salah - Cristiano Ronaldo - Lionel Messi

    Salah aims to emulate Messi, Ronaldo when he turns 30 in June

  • I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life – Asamoah Gyan

    I’ve never tasted alcohol in my life – Asamoah Gyan

  • ‘Afena-Gyan is very good but don’t put pressure on him’ – Asamoah Gyan

    ‘Afena-Gyan is very good but don’t put pressure on him’ – Asamoah Gyan

Trending

Asamoah Gyan reveals what Stephen Appiah said in viral photo after penalty miss

Asamoah Gyan reveals what Stephen Appiah said in viral photo after penalty miss

‘Modric’s pass easy, Kwadwo Asamoah’s trivela was more difficult’ – Asamoah Gyan

‘Modric’s pass was easy, Kwadwo Asamoah’s trivela was more difficult’ – Asamoah Gyan

Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash

Freddy Rincon: Former Real Madrid midfielder dies following car crash

Nationality switches for Odoi, Elisha Owusu delayed release of squad for Nigeria game – GFA

Denis Odoi