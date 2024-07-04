‘Only you and your family matter’ - Prince Tagoe advises Kudus to consider Saudi move

In recent months, Kudus has also been widely linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League, where some clubs are reportedly keen to offer him a huge salary.

Prince Tagoe urges Kudus to consider Saudi move, says it's a competitive league

Tagoe, who played 37 matches for Ghana between 2006 and 2012, believes the Saudi league is more competitive than people acknowledged it to be and urged Kudus to consider any offer that comes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

"Kudus should consider what is best for him. But after every career, it is you and your family that matter,” Tagoe said on Angel FM.

“If he goes to Saudi, he will realise that the league is not as easy as people perceive it to be. The Saudi league has always been strong, it just hasn't received much attention.”

Meanwhile, Ghana legend Asamoah Gyan has also said Kudus has a very tough decision to make but added that players must view football as a business despite having a passion for the game.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

While Gyan believes Kudus still has the potential to become a bigger star in Europe, he is also in support of players securing their future when the opportunity comes.

“If it [reports] is true, it would be a very tough decision, I cannot decide for him, it depends on his people. He is young but if you watch the business module of the game, although we are playing with passion, football is business,” the former Ghana captain told Asaase Radio.