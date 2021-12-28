Pulse Picks: 8 Ghanaian sports moments in 2021 we'll forever remember

From football to boxing to tennis to swimming and even rugby, there were lots of moments that will stay in our minds forever.

Below, we bring you eight Ghanaian sports moments in 2021 we'll forever remember:

Sandra Owusu Ansah nominated for Puskas Award

Pulse Ghana

Black Queens forward Sandra Owusu-Ansah was nominated for the 2021 FIFA Puskas award after scoring an audacious.

The 21-year-old scored from almost 35 yards out while playing for Supreme Ladies against Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies during last season’s Ghana Women’s Premier League.

Owusu-Ansah, who currently plays for Serbian side ZFK Spartak Subotica, was the only Ghanaian and one of two Africans nominated for the 2021 FIFA Puskas Award.

Black Stars qualify for World Cup play-offs

Pulse Ghana

Ghana qualified for the play-offs of the CAF FIFA World Cup qualifiers following a 1-0 win over South Africa in Cape Coast.

The Black Stars desperately needed to win against Bafana Bafana and Andre Ayew’s first-half penalty goal sealed an important victory for Milovan Rajevac’s side.

Although the South African FA filed a complaint at FIFA contesting the penalty and demanding a replay, their petition was thrown out by the world’s football governing body.

Hearts of Oak win GPL after 12 years

Pulse Ghana

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak ended their 12-year wait for a major trophy after winning the league.

The Phobians last won the title in 2009, but manager Samuel Boadu arrived in March and guided them to win the league.

Even better, Hearts went on to secure the double after beating Ashanti Gold on penalties in the final of the FA Cup.

Amputee national team wins AFCON

Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s Amputee National Team also chalked a huge feat when they won the 2021 Amputee Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Challenge defeated Liberia in the final to emerge winners of the tournament, which was hosted in Tanzania.

Samuel Takyi wins bronze at Olympic Games

Pulse Ghana

Boxer Samuel Takyi secured bronze at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games following a hugely impressive debut at the quadrennial showpiece.

Despite losing the semi-final bout to Duke Regan, Takyi entered the history books after ending Ghana’s 29-year wait for an Olympic medal.

The West African nation had only won four medals since the inception of the Olympic Games, of which three came from boxing.

Takyi’s heroics in Tokyo, therefore, made him only the fifth Ghanaian (if you consider the Satellites as a collective unit) Olympic medalist.

Black Satellites win U-20 WAFU Cup and U-20 AFCON

Pulse Ghana

Ghana’s U-20 national team also did the nation proud by winning two trophies in the year under review.

Having won the WAFU Zone B U-20 Cup after beating Burkina Faso in the final, the Black Satellites went on to win the U-20 AFCON as well.

Karim Zito’s side defeated Uganda 2-0 in the final to win their fourth continental title.

Ronaldo equals Asamoah Gyan’s goal-scoring record

Pulse Ghana

In June, Ghanaians waxed lyrical about Asamoah Gyan after his long-standing international record was equalled by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Black Stars captain used to be the only footballer to have scored in nine consecutive major international tournaments.

However, that record was equalled when Ronaldo scored in Portugal’s victory over Hungary in their opening Euro 2020 game.

Treble-winning Hasaacas Ladies reach final of first-ever CAF Women’s Champions League

Pulse Ghana

Hasaacas Ladies cemented their place as the best women’s team in Ghana after enjoying a fruitful 2021.

The Sekondi-based side won the treble after winning the Ghana Women’s Premier League, FA Cup and WAFU Zone B Cup.