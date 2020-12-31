Coaching is the most volatile occupation in the world and coaches believe they are hired to be fired, hence are not afraid of losing their jobs.

Interestingly a coach who loses his job at one club becomes the hero at another club the following weeks, months and years.

Understudies indicate that in the short run clubs tend to get positive results whenever a new coach takes charge after a trainer’s appointment is terminated.

It is believed that players up their game in their quest to be in the good books of the new coach, but in the long run things get back to normal if the right policies are not put in place to improve the team.

In the past 12 years, several coaches have lost their jobs in the Ghanaian topflight league due to inconsistency in results among other factors.

In all, seven (8) Ghana Premier league clubs parted ways with their coaches: two (2) of them are expatriates and six (6) are indigenes

Below is the full list of GPL coaches who lost their jobs in 2020:

Seth Hoffman: Great Olympics in February

The former Hearts of Oak trainer joined the Wonder club as deputy to coach Prince George Koffie.

Hoffman was made caretaker following the former’s resignation over a physical assault by a club fan after their home defeat to WAFA SC in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

He was in charge for three games – from match-day 8-10.

A termination letter signed by CEO Oluboi Commodore stated: “We regret to inform you that your services with the club are no longer required.”

“Your contract with the club is therefore terminated with immediate effect.

“Please contact the undersigned for your one month salary in lieu of this notice.

“Please be reminded to return all clubs’ materials and equipment in your custody to the undersigned before the salary payment.

“We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.”

Yakubu Mambo: Ashanti Gold in March in March

Ashanti Gold terminated the appointment of assistant head coach Yakubu Mambo, who offered his services as a stop-gap coach following the team’s 6-1 defeat to WAFA in the Ghana Premier League on matchday 12 of the 2019-2020 season which was truncated due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

The decision of the Miners came as a surprise especially after the gaffer had served them for the last decade.

Enos Adepah: Karela in March

Karela United head coach Enos Adepah was sacked following a poor run of results in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

At the time of his sack, the Anyinase based outfit were sitting 17th in the 18-club league.

Both the management and the supporters of the club were not happy with the performance of coach Adepah's side, having won only two, drawn five and lost eight matches in the process.

Adepah made history when he guided Wa All Stars now Legon Cities to win the Ghana Premier League in 2016.

Tony Lokko: Inter Allies in December

Inter Allies parted ways with head coach Tony Lokko, after a poor start to the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League.

A statement published on Inter Allies’ website read “We want to state emphatically that, the two parties agreed to end the relationship by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Tony Lokko for his contribution and wish him all the best in his next chapter”.

Maxwell Konadu: Asante Kotoko- December

Kumasi Asante Kotoko sacked their former player Maxwell Konadu as head coach after their home defeat against Great Olympics in an outstanding league game.

A statement released by the club reads: “Management of Asante Kotoko Sporting Club wishes to inform the general public that it has decided to part ways with Coach Maxwell Konadu as its Head Coach with immediate effect. Coach Johnson Smith has been appointed to lead the team in the interim,” Kotoko announced on Twitter.

Konadu’s sack came as a surprise, because Kotoko had just lost one, drawn two and won one and the league was just four matchdays old, so many believed the management should have given him enough time.

Since taking over in December 2019 as coach of Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has played 18 league games, having won eight, drawn six and lost four.

Goran Barjaktarevic: Legon Cities in November

Legon Cities terminated the appointment of Bosnian coach Goran Barjaktarevic after matchday two defeat to Great Olympics

Goran's dismissal came on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Accra Great Olympics on Friday, November 20.

He had only been in charge for 11 months and played 17 games in the process.

Goran Barjaktarevic took over from former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil who failed to meet the league criteria of having a CAF License A certificate.

The embattled Legon Cities coach only managed to win three games, all of which came in the truncated season where his side finished 14th.

As a result, the board of Legon Cities invested heavily in players this transfer window signing 12 new players including former Black Stars captain.

However, the big-name signings couldn’t change the fortunes of the club under the Bosnian.

Edward Nii Odoom: Hearts of Oak in November

Accra Hearts of Oak demoted Coach Edward Nii Odoom to club’s lower-tier side after a poor start to the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was the 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies on matchday 2.

Odoom was replaced by Kosta Papic and the former was relegated to Auroras which is Hearts of Oak’s lower-tier side.

Slavisa Bozicic: King Faisal in December

Kumasi King Faisal terminated the appointment of head coach Slavisa Bozicic after their defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak.

King Faisal suffered a 1-2 home defeat to Accra Hearts of Oak at the Nana Ameyaw Park

King Faisal who lost their third game in six matches in the 2020-2021 season sacked the head coach and all his backroom staff, after the defeat.

“The Management wishes to announce for the information of the General Public, especially fans of the club that Slavisa Bozicic has been relieved of his duties as Head Coach of the club with immediate effect along with all members of the team

“King Faisal Football Club would like to thank Mr. Bozicic and the technical team for the services rendered to the club and wish them the best going forward.

“The club has started a process for the recruitment of a new coach and technical staff,” the statement read.