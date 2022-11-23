RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

World Cup Day 4 Live - Spain vs Costa Rica, Belgium vs Canada

Jidechi Chidiezie

Welcome to our live coverage of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Today is day 4 of the competition and I'd be your guide for the last two games of the day. I am Jidechi Chidiezie.

World Cup live blog

17:11

GOAL! What a start for the 2010 champions! Dani Olmo scores with a brilliant finish having receiving a deflected lofted pass from Gavi. Spain lead Cost Rica in Doha, 1-0

17:00

1' We are now underway at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha

17:00

1' KICK-OFF!

Spain 0-0 Costa Rica

16:50

SOMETHING TO NOTE:

Costa Rica have conceded one goal or none in ten of their last 11 competitive outings.

Costa Rica's captain and goalkeeper Keylor Navas
16:45

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Nov 2017: Spain 5-0 Costa Rica (int. friendly)

Jun 2015: Spain 2-1 Costa Rica (int. friendly)

Nov 2011: Costa Rica 2-2 Spain (int. friendly)

MATCH FORM HEADING INTO THE WORLD CUP:

Jordan 1-3 Spain

Portugal 0-1 Spain

Spain 1-2 Switzerland

---

Costa Rica 2-0 Nigeria

Uzbekistan 1-2 Costa Rica

South Korea 2-2 Costa Rica

16:42

Spain XI: And these are the men Luis Enrique have named to start this game

16:40

Costa Rica XI: PSG's Keylor Navas is the man in goal for the North Americans

16:37

Now, here is how the starting XI for both teams look like

16:36

Find our preview on the first game of the day by clicking here: Spain vs Costa Rica

16:34

We have two more games to wrap up day four of the tournament, and Groups E and F
By 5 pm, its SPAIN vs COSTA RICA

By 8 pm, it will be BELGIUM vs CANADA

16:32

The first two games of the day saw:
In Group E: Japan came from behind to stun 2014 world champions Germany
In Group F: Morocco shared the spoils with Croatia

Germany 1-2 Japan
Morocco 0-0 Croatia
16:30

Hello and welcome to our live blog of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. You can call me Jidechi, and I'd be your guide for today's final two matches

