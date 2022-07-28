RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Richard Ofori: Ghana goalkeeper named Orlando Pirates vice-captain

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Black Stars shot-stopper Richard Ofori has been named as the vice-captain of South African giants Orlando Pirates FC.

Richard Ofori: Ghana goalkeeper named Orlando Pirates vice-captain
Richard Ofori: Ghana goalkeeper named Orlando Pirates vice-captain

A statement from the club on Wednesday announced the appointment of defender Innocent Maela as substantive captain and Ofori as the deputy.

Recommended articles

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the appointment of a new Captain and Vice-Captain ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season,” a section of the statement said.

“Long-serving defender Innocent Maela will take up the Captaincy role following the departure of Happy Jele, with goalkeeper Richard Ofori taking up the role of Vice-Captain.”

Ofori joined Orlando Pirates in 2020 following a spell with fellow PSL side Maritzburg United and has since become the first-choice goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old spent some time in the treatment room at the beginning of last season but returned to play a key part in the club’s domestic and African campaigns.

The former Wa All-Stars shot-stopper is, however, not new to leading a team, having been named second vice skipper of the Black Stars two years ago.

Richard Ofori
Richard Ofori Pulse Ghana

Ofori was invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March, but didn’t feature in both home and away matches.

Despite his experience, he faces a tough battle to win back his position in the national team due to Jojo Wollacott’s impressive performances between the sticks.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Richard Ofori: Ghana goalkeeper named Orlando Pirates vice-captain

    Richard Ofori: Ghana goalkeeper named Orlando Pirates vice-captain

  • ‘Baba Sule was a teacher but I reduced his age for U17 World Cup’ – Nana Fitz

    ‘Baba Sule was a teacher but I reduced his age for U17 World Cup’ – Nana Fitz

  • Luis Suarez stops Ghana from scoring at the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

    Ghana nemesis Suarez happy to return home to boyhood club Nacional

Trending

Sadio Mane won the African Player of the Year award in 2019 and 2022

African Footballer of the Year Award winners [Updated List 1970 - 2022]

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

8 Ghanaian footballers who are doing well as businessmen

Asisat Oshoala has won the African Player of the Year five (5) times (2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2022) (Twitter/CAF)

African Women's Footballer of the Year Winners [Updated List from 2001 - 2022]

Yaya Toure
REPORT

Ivorian legend Yaya Toure to become coach at Premier League giant