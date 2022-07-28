Richard Ofori: Ghana goalkeeper named Orlando Pirates vice-captain

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm the appointment of a new Captain and Vice-Captain ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season,” a section of the statement said.

“Long-serving defender Innocent Maela will take up the Captaincy role following the departure of Happy Jele, with goalkeeper Richard Ofori taking up the role of Vice-Captain.”

Ofori joined Orlando Pirates in 2020 following a spell with fellow PSL side Maritzburg United and has since become the first-choice goalkeeper.

The 28-year-old spent some time in the treatment room at the beginning of last season but returned to play a key part in the club’s domestic and African campaigns.

The former Wa All-Stars shot-stopper is, however, not new to leading a team, having been named second vice skipper of the Black Stars two years ago.

Pulse Ghana

Ofori was invited for Ghana’s crucial 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March, but didn’t feature in both home and away matches.