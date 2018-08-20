Salah, Ronaldo, Modric shortlisted for player of the year

news

Mohammed Salah, Luka Modrić and Cristiano Ronaldo are up for the 2017/18 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

The winner will be named – along with the UEFA Women's Player of the Year and UEFA Champions League positional award winners – during the group stage draw in Monaco on Thursday 30 August. The UEFA Europa League Player of the Season will be announced the following day.

Luka Modrić (Real Madrid and Croatia)

A UEFA Champions League winner, a FIFA World Cup runner-up and recipient of the FIFA Golden Ball. Find out more about his season here.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus and Portugal)

A UEFA Champions League winner for a record fifth time and UEFA Champions League top scorer for the sixth campaign running. Find out more about his season here.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool and Egypt)

A UEFA Champions League runner-up and a multiple record breaker in his first term at Liverpool. Find out more about his season here.

The rest of the top ten

Antoine Griezmann came fourth in the voting

©AFP/Getty Images

4 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético & France) – 72 points

5 Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) – 55 points

6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris & France) – 43 points

7 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City & Belgium) – 28 points

8 Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid & France) – 23 points

9 Eden Hazard (Chelsea & Belgium) – 15 points

10 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid & Spain) – 12 points