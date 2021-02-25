The highly-rated tactician is said to have tendered in his resignation after growing unhappy with the club’s decision to hire a technical director.

Boadu joined the Tarkwah-based club in 2017 and successfully made them title contenders in his time there.

Samuel Boadu

His last game at the helm was on Wednesday, where Medeama beat Eleven Wonders 2-0 at the Akoon Park.

Boadu leaves the club in a very good position, having guided them to second on the Ghana Premier League table, just two points below leaders Karela United.

Medeama confirmed the coach’s departure on Thursday and wished him well in his future endeavours.

“Coach Samuel Boadu has left the club. We will not be making any further comments. We wish him well,” the club tweeted.

Meanwhile, reports in the local media suggest Boadu is the subject of a transfer tug of war between Hearts of Oak and Ashanti Gold.

It remains to be seen which club he will join after resigning from Medeama.