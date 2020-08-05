Stephen Appiah’s first child who is a teenager turned a year older on Monday and the former Black Stars took to his he Instagram account to celebrate his ward on his new age.

The photo has young Appiah showing off a stylish sense of fashion just like his father.

The post has the caption “birthday to the most skilled, intelligent and charming boss”

Larry Appiah is following the footsteps of his father Stephen Appiah by taking football seriously.

'Tornado' as he is affectionately called wants to take after Abedi Pele whose three sons have turned footballer like their father.

In 2017, Larry was named the best player at the Private Schools Football Tournament. Rodney was named MVP and Goalking in the 2018 Lizzy Sports International Schools Football Gala.

Stephen Appiah was the first skipper to qualify Ghana for the FIFA World Cup in 2006 and he is revered for his impeccable leadership qualities