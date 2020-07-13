Jose Mourinho has over the years been criticized by coaches and players for being too defensive-minded.

Muntari has said that it is the coach that calls the shot and his target is to win trophies and nothing else, so his tactics must be obeyed and expressed disagreement with those who speak against his former boss’ style of football

“I really don’t buy it because I know who we are talking about here," the 35-year-old told Metro FM.

"He is the leader and you need to obey what your coach tells you, and that’s what he wants from his side. So if he wants them to defend in a certain way, they have to do it.

“Every coach has his style of play and that’s the way he wants his team to play, that’s his choice.

"For instance, when he was our coach, he didn’t say anything during matches because we know what he wanted. We knew where we wanted to be, we knew we wanted to win trophies.”

Jose Mourinho coaches Sulley Muntari at Inter Milan as the Nerazzurri won a historic treble in 2010- UEFA Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup.

Former Udinese and Portsmouth midfielder Muntari went on to play for AC Milan and Pescara in Italy, Spanish side Deportivo La Coruna and Ittihad in Saudi Arabia after his Inter adventure.