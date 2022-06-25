Nottingham Forest to start transfer war with Aston Villa for another Super Eagles star

Aribo could be the second Nigerian in the Nottingham Forest squad following the signing of former Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi and both men could go on to become a key part in the Forest's bid for Premier League survival.

Aribo joined the historic Scottish side in 2019 from English side Charlton for £300,000. Since then, Aribo has evolved from an unproven youngster into a well-rounded and committed midfielder under the tutelage of then-manager Steven Gerrard.

The Liverpool legend has consistently rated Aribo highly. After a Europa League match in 2020 against Danish side Brondby, he admitted that it could be challenging for his side to keep the Super Eagles playmaker after a man-of-the-match performance.

In November 2021, Gerrard made the journey south, leaving Rangers to join Premier League outfit Aston Villa. He has overseen an upturn in form that has majorly been the result of smart transfer business like the signings of Phillipe Coutinho and highly-rated French midfielder Boubacar Kamara.