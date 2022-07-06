Tariq Lamptey’s dad was instrumental in his son’s decision to play for Ghana – Kurt Okraku

In a post on social media to announce the switches of some foreign born players to play for Ghana, the GFA President singled out Tariq’s dad.

“Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah available for national selection,” Kurt Okraku posted on Facebook.

“Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed). Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed,” Kurt Okraku’s post concluded.

Pulse Ghana

"The availability of these players’ means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars," President Edwin Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.

"We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level."