Tariq Lamptey’s dad was instrumental in his son’s decision to play for Ghana – Kurt Okraku

Evans Annang

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has lauded the impact of Ahmed Lamptey in the decision by Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey to play for Ghana.

Kurt and Ahmed Lamptey

He said the Ahmed was the main factor in convincing the lateral defender to switch nationality and play for the Black Stars.

In a post on social media to announce the switches of some foreign born players to play for Ghana, the GFA President singled out Tariq’s dad.

“Tariq Lamptey, Inaki Williams, Mohammed Salisu, Stephan Ambrosius, Patrick Pfeffer, and Ransford Yeboah available for national selection,” Kurt Okraku posted on Facebook.

“Below, yours truly with the Dad of Tariq (Ahmed). Bro, thanks for the trust and your determination to see Ghana succeed,” Kurt Okraku’s post concluded.

‘I’m not sure yet’ – Tariq Lamptey on playing for Ghana Pulse Ghana

"The availability of these players’ means a lot to the Ghana Football Association and the Technical team of the Black Stars," President Edwin Simeon-Okraku told ghanafa.org.

"We have always maintained that we will not limit ourselves to only a small group of players but would scout top talents across the globe who are ready to sacrifice for the nation and to take us to the next level."

He added: "This gives the Technical team more options to choose from adding to our continuous desire to improve the team."

